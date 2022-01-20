🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Headed to Tulsa for First Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis plays its first match of the spring on Friday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. against the University of Tulsa. This will be the Jayhawks final competition before ITA Kick-off Weekend.

The Jayhawks are looking to continue a strong start to the spring, led by senior Tiffany Lagarde and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Lagarde finished 3-1 last weekend in combined singles and doubles play at the San Diego Invitational. Manyoma-Velasquez finished the weekend 3-0 in singles play.

Following the Tulsa matchup, the Jayhawks will participate in ITA Kick-off Weekend, traveling to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Jan. 28, followed by either USC or Miami on Jan. 29.