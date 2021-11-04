🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Makes Final Fall Trip

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis will play its final tournament of the fall this weekend, when they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete at the Big 12 Fall Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks will send five individuals to compete in Stillwater. Malkia Ngounoue, Roxana Manu, Sonia Smagina, Tiffany Lagarde and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez will each compete in singles play, while Ngounoue and Manu will be paired together for doubles, as will Smagina and Lagarde.

Play begins on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater and continues through Sunday, Nov. 7.

In their last action, Kansas competed at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. The Jayhawks were led by Ngounoue and Maria Titova, who both reached the regional semifinals and finished 4-1 at the event.

Following the Big 12 Invitational, Kansas will take a break from competition until returning to play on January 14-16, 2002 at the San Diego Invitational.