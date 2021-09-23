🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Returns to Action with Split Weekend Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Tennis will be back in action this weekend in a pair of locations as the Jayhawks will compete in Oklahoma at the Tulsa UTR and at the North Carolina Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. Both events will run from Friday-Sunday, September 24-26.

Traveling to North Carolina for the Jayhawks will be Sonia Smagina, Malkia Ngounoue, Tiffany Lagarde and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Kansas will be one of 14 teams competing in the invitational, which has a loaded field including seven teams ranked in the Top 25 at the end of the 2021 spring campaign. The tournament will be hosted by UNC at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Courts in Chapel Hill, with play beginning at 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will send Julia Deming to Tulsa to compete in the September UTR hosted at Tucker Tennis Academy.

This weekend will be the final split action for the Jayhawks, who have four tournaments remaining on the schedule this fall. Next action for Kansas will be on October 2-10 at the ITA All-American Championships in Charleston, S.C.