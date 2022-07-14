👟 Jayhawk Trio Set to Compete at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A trio of Jayhawks will compete at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon July 15-24, including Bryce Hoppel, Hussain Al-Hizam and Alexandra Emilianov.

Hoppel, of Midland, Texas, will represent the United States in the men’s 800 meters, Al Hizam of Jubail, Saudi Arabia, will compete in the pole vault for Saudi Arabia, while Emilianov, of Chisinau, Moldova, will throw in the women’s discus for her native country of Moldova.

Kansas track and field head coach Stanley Redwine will serve as the head coach for the Team USA men’s team, while Hoppel is coached by assistant coach Michael Whittlesey, Al Hizam is coached by associate head coach Tom Hays and Emilianov is coached by assistant coach Andy Kokhanovsky.

The World Championships begin on Friday, in what will be the first World Championship held on U.S. soil. Emilianov is set to throw in the women’s discus on Monday, July 18 in one of two qualification rounds. The top nine finishers out of the qualification rounds advance to the final of the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.

Hoppel will race in the first round of the 800 meters on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:20 p.m. CT, with the semifinals slated for Thursday, July 21 and the finals scheduled for Friday, July 22.

Al Hizam makes his appearance in the men’s pole vault qualification on Friday, July 22 at 5:05 p.m. CT, with pole vault finals scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 5:25 p.m.

Both Hoppel and Emilianov make return trips to the World Outdoor Championships after both appeared at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. In that meet, Hoppel made his international debut by placing fourth in the 800 meters in 1:44.25. Hoppel most recently won the American title in the 800 meters, finishing in 1:44.60 on June 26. Emilianov placed 28th overall in the discus at the 2022 World Outdoor Championships and has thrown 60.51m (198-6 ft.) this season.

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms.

Kansas Schedule of Events (All Times Central)

Monday, July 18

5:10 p.m. – Women’s Discus Qualification (Alexandra Emilianov)

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 p.m. – Men’s 800 Meters First Round (Bryce Hoppel)

6:30 p.m. – Women’s Discus Final (Alexandra Emilianov)*

Thursday, July 21

7:00 p.m. – Men’s 800 Meters Semifinal (Bryce Hoppel)*

Friday, July 22

5:05 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault Qualification (Hussain Al HIzam)

6:10 p.m. – Men’s 800 Meters Final (Bryce Hoppel)*

Sunday, July 24

5:25 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault Final (Hussain Al Hizam)*

*Must qualify