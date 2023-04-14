🎙Jayhawker Podcast: 100 Years of the Kansas Relays

Today on the Jayhawker we’re talking to Kansas Relays Meet Director Tim Byers. For the first time since 2019, the Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15. For tickets go to https://kuathletics.com/kansasrelays/

