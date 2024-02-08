🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: College GameDay & Nate Lie

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are recapping a big week for Kansas Basketball including a win over 4th ranked Houston, an overtime loss in Manhattan, and we’ll preview College Gameday coming to Lawrence for Saturday’s game against Baylor. Then we’ talk with our new Kansas Women’s Soccer Head Coach Nate Lie.

