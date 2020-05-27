Jayhawker Podcast Feature: Brent Dearmon

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Love what you do, and you will never work a day in your life.

For Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, this saying holds true. Dearmon, who was thrust into the offensive coordinator role at Kansas last season on October 6, enjoys ever opportunity to affect his players in a positive manner.

“I love what I do now and I get to see and impact 100, 120 players on a daily basis,” said Dearmon on Episode 20 of the Jayhawker Podcast. “Pour joy and happiness into those guys’ lives.”

Dearmon’s path to Kansas along with his journey through football have not always been clear and on a determined path.

A former duel sport athlete at Bethel University, he excelled in baseball at a young age and throughout high school before eventually choosing the sport he loves, football, and joining the ranks of high school coaches, which included his father.

In order to better understand Dearmon and his roots in football, it goes back to sitting at the kitchen table with his dad when he was 7-years old.

Preparing for this moment his entire life …

Dearmon grew up in a football family, and experienced coaching at a young age – at the kitchen table with his father who spent 42-years as a high school football coach.

“I can remember as a 7-year-old sitting at the kitchen table with Dad as he’s drawing plays up old school-wise,” described Dearmon.

His experiences weren’t just in the family kitchen, but on Friday nights roaming the sidelines.

“I grew up on the sidelines and on Friday nights,” Dearmon said to the voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni on the Jayhawker Podcast. “Being the ball boy, wearing that too big jersey that hangs down to your knees, and running out to go get the tee after kickoff.”

When not under those Friday Night lights, Dearmon’s journey further developed in a chair next to his fathers at the kitchen table.

“I can remember sitting there with him and watching how to draw power, watching how to draw trap and thinking, “Man, this is something I want to do.”

Going through adversity and playing football at Bethel University …

On a successful team as a high school quarterback, Dearmon didn’t face the opposition he would experience in his first year at Bethel University.

As a member of a new era of Bethel football, he would be one of 13 true freshmen to start in the 2003 season opener under a new coaching staff.

“We were a young, upstart football program that had been around for only about ten years with a new coach, new staff,” Dearmon stated. “I got thrown out there game one of my freshman year.”

That year the Wildcats would go 2-9, and Dearmon was sacked 56 times, leading the nation in most times sacked by.

It was only the beginning to a storied career at Bethel.

“It taught me how to get up,” said Dearmon. “Not to let the adversity kill your dream. We ended up winning two conference championships my junior and senior year, taking my team to the playoffs.”

Dearmon rewrote the school’s record book, and is second in program history with 2,388 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in a single season. Dearmon’s 7,045 career passing yards and 77 career touchdown passes are still program records.

What is not in the record books, are the stories of Dearmon’s toughness and dedication to the game of football.