🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with Bill Self

We’re in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, for a special edition of the Jayhawker Podcast. Head Coach Bill Self sits down with former Jayhawks Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien for a candid conversation. We’ll talk about memories from last year’s national championship, insights on this year’s team and look around the rest of the Big XII conference. Plus, we’ll get an update on Brandon Schneider and the Kansas Women’s program. The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of Kansas Athletics.