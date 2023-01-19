🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with Mitch Lightfoot

We’re joined today by the player who won the most games in Kansas Basketball history. Not Wilt… Not Danny Manning… Mitch Lightfoot. Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley sit down with Mitch to find out what it was like playing for Bill Self and finishing his career with a National Championship. Plus we’ll recap the 125th Anniversary reunion, talk about a tough loss at Bramlage Coliseum, and look ahead to TCU. The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official health care provider of Kansas Athletics.