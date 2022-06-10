🎾 Jayhawks Add Gagoshidze to Fold for 2022-23 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks added another player into the fold for the 2022-23 season on Friday when Coach Todd Chapman announced the addition of Tamari Gagoshidze to the Kansas Tennis program.

Hailing from Tbilisi, Georgia, Gagoshidze has been ranked as high as No. 229 in the ITF Junior rankings and No. 1,198 in the women’s WTA rankings.

“We are thrilled to add a player and more importantly a person of Tamari’s character and work ethic to our tennis program,” Chapman said. “We believe Tamari’s best tennis is in front of her and we believe she will add a lot of important intangibles to our program’s future. We are excited to get Tamari to Lawrence and start working with her to help her reach her goals and dreams on and off the court.”

Gagoshidze is also ranked No. 1 in Georgia’s U18 rankings.

“Committing to KU was a straightforward decision for me,” Gagoshidze said. “The program’s will to excel in tennis and KU’s strong academics made my choice an easy one to make. The coaches answering any doubt I had from the first day, and their willingness to assist me with any need I had makes me believe that I will feel like home.”