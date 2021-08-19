🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Add Graduate Transfer Callum Bruce to Squad

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf program has added graduate transfer Callum Bruce to its roster for the 2021-22 season, head coach Jamie Bermel announced today.

Bruce, a decorated amateur golfer from Banff, Scotland, played the last two seasons at San Diego State after a standout career at Midland College, where he was twice named the Jack Nicklaus NJCAA Player of the Year.

The past two seasons, Bruce has been a stalwart for the Aztecs. He posted a scoring average of 72.71 last year for the Aztecs. He played in the final seven tournaments of the season for San Diego State, including NCAA Regional competition and the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Course in Arizona.

Bruce’s top finish last season came at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, where he tied for fifth out of 104 players. He finished that tournament at 11-under with all three of his rounds coming in the 60s. He also tied for 26th at the prestigious Western Intercollegiate and placed 37th at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional.

In 2019-20, Bruce played in seven tournaments for the Aztecs, which tied for the team lead. He posted a scoring average of 73.45, with his top finish coming at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate, where he finished tied for 16th.

Prior to his time at San Diego State, Bruce was not only the winner of the Jack Nicklaus award, he was also a two-time PING All-American for Midland College in Texas. He claimed medalist honors at the 2019 NJCAA Division I championships in Melbourne, Fla., after shooting 17-under par. He led the NJCAA with a scoring average of 68.65 in 34 rounds in 2018-19.

As a freshman, Bruce won the Phil Mickelson Award as the top NJCAA Division I freshman after recording a 71.18 scoring average to go with four individual championships.

Bruce has also thrived as an amateur outside of collegiate competition, finishing third at the Dutch International Junior Open and placing in the top 10 at the Tennant Cup, the East of Scotland Championship and the Scottish Amateur Championship.

Bruce joins a Jayhawk team that qualified for its fifth straight NCAA Regional appearance last year and returns a loaded roster, featuring seniors Harry Hillier and Ben Sigel and sophomores Luke Kluver and William Duquette. The Jayhawks open their season Sept. 5 at the Marquette Intercollegiate in Hartford, Wisconsin.