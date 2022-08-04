🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Add NJCAA All-American Vucic to 2022 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Jamie Bermel and the Kansas men’s golf program announced the addition of Frank Vucic to the 2022 signing class on Thursday.

Vucic, the No. 7 ranked junior college player in the nation and a 2022 NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American, will join the Jayhawks for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m excited to add Frank Vucic to our team,” Bermel said. “I saw him play early in the spring and finally got him signed! He’s a big strong kid with a lot of experience and three years of eligibility left. He will add immediate depth to our roster, and we’re very pleased he picked the Jayhawks.

“I think he will adjust well to Big 12 golf and his best years of golf are still in front of him.”

Vucic arrives in Lawrence after a standout season at Indian Hills Community College. Originally from Adelaide, Australia, Vucic starred for the Warriors last season in his only year at Indian Hills.

In addition to being named All-America, Vucic was named to the 2022 NJCAA Division I All-Freshman team and finished the season ranked No. 7 by Golfstat in the NJCAA Division I Players Rankings. He finished fourth at the NJCAA Men’s National Championship with bookend rounds of 69 in the four-round event.

He finished as the runner-up at the NJCAA Central District Championship, the Lindenwood Invitational, the NJCAA D1 National Preview, the MVC Fall Invitational and the JALC Fall Invitational.

Vucic, who was also named to the 2021 ICCAC Fall All-Academic Second-Team, had an adjusted scoring average of 72.51 and was 18-6 against other NJCAA Top 25 golfers and 24-0 against golfers ranked 26th-50th.

Vucic and the Jayhawks will open the 2022-23 season at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana on Sept. 4.