🥎 Jayhawks Advance to Championship with Two Wins Over Mavericks
ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball advances to the championship game of the Boerner Invitational after knocking off the host University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) twice on Saturday (8-3, 4-1) on Allan Saxe Softball Field.
Game one vs. UTA
The Jayhawks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre was able to single home senior Sam Dellinger. The Kansas offense was not done there, increasing its lead to six runs with a five-run fourth inning. This included sophomore Morgyn Wynne continuing her strong offensive weekend by doubling to deep right-center to score two runs.
After giving back three runs to the Mavericks in the fifth inning, the Jayhawks got back two more in the sixth thanks to RBI singles by seniors Sam Dellinger and Miranda Rodriguez. Senior Hailey Reed got her second win of the season after pitching six innings and allowing just four hits.
Game Two vs. UTA
The winner of the second game between the Mavericks and the Jayhawks was going to earn a chance to face off against Rutgers in the championship game on Sunday. UTA struck first with a run in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. However, Kansas would answer in its half of the fourth thanks once again to Wynne, who singled home junior Brittany Jackson.
KU would add to its lead with two runs in the fifth inning and a solo home run by Gayre in the sixth to win the game 4-1.
"A really great team effort today. I thought we competed for seven innings in both games. We had some really timely hits with some big RBIs for us. Some kids really stepped up in clutch situations. I am proud of Tatum Goff for finishing seven innings. It has been a long day so mentally it was a challenge for us. I was just proud of our toughness and of our compete factor."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Sophomore Morgyn Wynne finished with a team-high three RBI in the two games.
- Redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre hit her fifth home run of the season and finished with two RBI in the Jayhawks’ two games.
- Junior Brittany Jackson went 4-for-7 (.571) with four runs and one RBI in the two games.
- Senior Sam Dellinger finished 3-for-7 (.429) with a run and an RBI combined.
- Senior Hailey Reed received her second win of the season in game one after pitching 6.0 innings and finishing with two earned runs.
- Freshman Tatum Goff went the distance to get her third win of the year in the second game of the night, pitching 7.0 innings and having five strikeouts while allowing just one run.
Next Up
- Kansas advances to take on Rutgers in the tournament championship on Sunday, Feb. 23, with the first pitch scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. (CT) at Allan Saxe Softball Field.