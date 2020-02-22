🥎 Jayhawks Advance to Championship with Two Wins Over Mavericks

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball advances to the championship game of the Boerner Invitational after knocking off the host University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) twice on Saturday (8-3, 4-1) on Allan Saxe Softball Field.

Game one vs. UTA

The Jayhawks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre was able to single home senior Sam Dellinger. The Kansas offense was not done there, increasing its lead to six runs with a five-run fourth inning. This included sophomore Morgyn Wynne continuing her strong offensive weekend by doubling to deep right-center to score two runs.

After giving back three runs to the Mavericks in the fifth inning, the Jayhawks got back two more in the sixth thanks to RBI singles by seniors Sam Dellinger and Miranda Rodriguez. Senior Hailey Reed got her second win of the season after pitching six innings and allowing just four hits.

Game Two vs. UTA

The winner of the second game between the Mavericks and the Jayhawks was going to earn a chance to face off against Rutgers in the championship game on Sunday. UTA struck first with a run in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. However, Kansas would answer in its half of the fourth thanks once again to Wynne, who singled home junior Brittany Jackson.

KU would add to its lead with two runs in the fifth inning and a solo home run by Gayre in the sixth to win the game 4-1.