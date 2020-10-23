🎾 Jayhawks Advance to Round of 16 at ITA Central Regional Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two Kansas doubles teams and three singles players advanced to the round of 16 of the ITA Central Regional Championship on Friday, at the Billingsley Tennis Center, in Fayetteville.

Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni began the morning defeating Lora Boggs of Oklahoma State in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Later that afternoon, Karvouni battled OSU opponent, Dariya Detkovskaya, to three sets. She dropped the first set 5-7 but quickly turned the tables winning, sets two and three by the score of 6-3, 10-8.

Junior Tiffany Lagarde also secured two victories on Friday as she picked off Claire Slaughter of Arkansas, 6-1, 6-0, before claiming another two-set victory over Missouri’s Serena Nash with a 6-3, 6-2 result.

Junior Malkia Ngounoue received a bye allowing her to play later in the day. Ngounoue squared up with OSU’s Daniella Medvedeva in the round of 32. She fell behind, losing the first set, 2-6, but Ngounoue soon found her footing and stormed back beating, Medvedeva 6-1, 10-4.

In doubles play, Kansas swept the day with sophomore Roxana Manu and Lagarde defeating Tiffani Nash and Claire Martin of Missouri State, 6-1.

Junior Julia Deming and her partner Karvouni capped off day one of the ITA Central Regionals, defeating Mary Streller and Medvedeva (OSU), 6-0.

Both pairs will compete on Saturday in the round of 16 of the doubles main draw along with fellow Jayhawks Sonia Smagina and Ngounoue.