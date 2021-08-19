⚽️ Jayhawks and Bulldogs Tie 0-0 in 2021 Season Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer outshot Drake 19-3 but could not muster a goal as the two teams tied 0-0 on Thursday evening at Rock Chalk Park. The contest was the season opener for both teams.

For the match, Kansas senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters recorded her 27th career shutout moving her within one of the KU all-time record of 28 held by Meghan Miller (2001-04). Prior to the match Peters received the Big 12’s Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award for her work in the classroom. The league’s highest academic honor goes to student-athletes who have 100 or more earned credit hours with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 or better.

Kansas dominated the first half outshooting Drake 6-0, including four shots on goal. Jayhawk sophomore Shira Elinav led KU in the first half with two shots, including one on goal. The Kansas defense forced pressure in the midfield keeping the ball in Drake’s half of the field.

The Jayhawks continued to apply the pressure in the second half outshooting Drake 10-0.

“We turned it around in the second half,” Kansas head coach Mark Francis said. “We created some good opportunities. We just need to be more clinical. The good news is our percentages of hitting the frame are pretty good, 10 of our 19 shots were on target.”

With just under 10 minutes to play in the match, Kansas had two opportunities go astray when freshman Raena Childers had a point-blank blocked by Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone. KU senior Kailey Lane’s rebound attempt went just outside the post. KU kept the pressure going and freshman Maggie Gagne’ took a shot from the left side with Stone once again making a one-on-one save.

With 3:25 to play, Raena Childers once again had settled the cross and took a shot in front of the net only to have Stone make a save. Kansas dominated possessing the ball 58% of regulation, forcing Drake to pack most of their team in their own box.

In the first overtime period Drake outshot Kansas 2-1 including one as time expired with Peters making her second save of the extra session and the match.

With just over six minutes to play in the second overtime, Kansas sophomore Brie Severns had an opening on the right side only to have Stone record her ninth of 10 saves for the match.

Kansas will continue its homestand when it plays host to Wisconsin on Sunday, August 22, at 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. Wisconsin opened the season with a 4-0 win at Kansas City on August 19.