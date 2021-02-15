⚾ Jayhawks Announce 2021 Nonconference Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball announced the 2021 nonconference slate of games Monday, adding 28 games in addition to the 24 Big 12 games this season. KU opens home play March 12-14 against Omaha.

The Jayhawks travel to Fort Meyers, Florida to open their season with a four-game set against FGCU Feb. 26-28, and continue their road trek to Nashville to face Lipscomb March 5-8.

After the four games series with Omaha, Kansas heads to Missouri State for its first midweek clash of the year, and later hosts the Bears May 5. The Jayhawks then host Creighton for a four-game series March 19-21 before opening Big 12 play at West Virginia the following weekend.

In a reignited Border Showdown, Kansas hosts Missouri on Tuesday, March 30, and plays the second and final game against the Tigers on May 18 in Columbia.

Following the Texas series, KU hosts Texas Southern for a two-game midweek clash April 6-7, and plays another two-game midweek set at Air Force April 13-14 after a trip to Oklahoma.

A single game at Texas-Arlington is sandwiched in the middle of a seven-game Texas two-week stretch with the Jayhawks hosting Baylor April 16-18 and playing at TCU April 23-25.

After their battle with the Horned Frogs, the Jayhawks host North Dakota State April 30-May 2 for their final nonconference series of the season.

All games and times are subject to change. Fan attendance and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.