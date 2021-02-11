🏀 Jayhawks Announce Three Rescheduled Games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that the three Kansas Women’s Basketball games postponed earlier this season have officially been rescheduled.

The Jayhawks will host West Virginia on Feb. 27. That game was originally scheduled for Jan. 2

Kansas will then travel to Iowa State March 3 in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 6. Coach Brandon Schneider’s team will wrap up its busy week on March 6 with a home game against Baylor, making up a game that was scheduled for Jan. 13. Tip-off times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Following the game against Baylor, Kansas will participate in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.