🏈 Jayhawks at Mountaineers to Kickoff at 11 am on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on FS1 from Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game marks the second road trip of the season for the Jayhawks, after traveling to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Sept. 26. The Jayhawks have dropped their first two conference games, but are looking to get back on track following a bye week.

The 11 a.m., kickoff will be the earliest of the season so far for the Jayhawks, after kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT against Oklahoma State on Oct. 3. It will be their second appearance on FS1 this season.

The meeting between Kansas and West Virginia will be the 10th in the series history, including the sixth in Morgantown. The Jayhawks are 1-8 against the Mountaineers all-time and are searching for their first road win against West Virginia.