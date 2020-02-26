🏈 Jayhawks at the 2020 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Kansas Jayhawks Hakeem Adeniji and Azur Kamara will showcase their abilities at the 2020 NFL Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend, which will air on NFL Network beginning on Thursday.

Coverage from the NFL Combine begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, while Adeniji will be in action on Friday and Kamara will be in action on Saturday. Stay tuned here for results, photos, video and more.

