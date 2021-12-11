🏀 Jayhawks Back in Action Sunday, Hosting Santa Clara

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a week away from competition, Kansas Women’s Basketball returns to the floor at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, Dec. 12, to continue non-conference play with a matchup against Santa Clara.

The game will tip off at 2 p.m. CT and be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Steven Davis and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

Kansas comes into the game winners of three straight, most recently a 74-67 victory over Vanderbilt at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, Dec. 5, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Jayhawks overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Vanderbilt, with Holly Kersgieter leading the way with 16 points while Aniya Thomas and Taiyanna Jackson scored 15 points apiece. Kansas is now 6-0 at home this season and shooting 48.7% from the floor, while outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game in those contests.

Thomas reached a pair of milestones in the Jayhawks victory over Vanderbilt. The senior from Duncanville, Texas, scored 15 points and hit three three-point field goals, crossing the 800-career point mark while also reaching 100 made three-pointers for her career. Jackson set a new career-high in scoring for the second straight game, putting in 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting against Vanderbilt. Jackson now leads the Jayhawks in rebounding (6.6 per game), field goal percentage (61.2%) and blocked shots (15) this season.

From Santa Clara, California, the Broncos are members of the West Coast Conference (WCC) and bringing a 5-1 record to Lawrence following their most recent game, a 91-52 victory over UC Merced on Dec. 1. Santa Clara is averaging 73.2 points per game and shooting 45.9% from the field this season. Four players are scoring better than 10 points per game for the Broncos, led by Lindsey VanAllen (16.3 ppg). Bill Carr is in his sixth season as the head coach at Santa Clara, where he has a record of 68-85.

Kansas and Santa Clara have met on the hardwood twice in a series that dates back to the 1990-91 season, with each team holding a victory over the other. The most recent matchup was on December 17, 2006, with Kansas earning a 78-68 victory at Allen Fieldhouse. The first meeting between the two teams came in the WNIT on March 22, 1991, with Santa Clara claiming a 58-57 victory in the game which took place in Amarillo, Texas.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its first true road game of the 2021-22 season against Wichita State on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.