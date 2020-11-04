🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Back in Water for Fourth Virtual Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set for its fourth KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Thursday, as they compete in their seventh meet of the 2020 season.

The KU Virtual Cup is set to begin at 4:15 p.m., inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Jayhawks will compete in the 800-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard individual medley. The Virtual Cup will be Kansas first in a series of virtual meets streamed on Facebook Live.

Kansas has competed in three Virtual Cups prior to Thursday’s meet, where they have put together several strong performances. Kansas’ first in-person meet, a dual meet versus TCU on October 17, favored the Jayhawks as they defeated the Horned Frogs, 187-112. The Jayhawks were led by strong performances in a variety of events, winning 12 of 16 events.

Following Thursday’s virtual cup, Kansas will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 7 as they compete at Omaha in the Jayhawk’s first road competition. Kansas will return back to Robinson Natatorium on November 13, when they host the KU Virtual Cup #5 beginning at 4 p.m. All of KU’s virtual competitions will stream live on Facebook Live.