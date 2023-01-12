👟 Jayhawks Begin 2023 Indoor Season with KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ men’s and women’s track and field teams kick off the 2023 season on Friday, January 13 when they compete in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kansas.

Friday’s triangular will be the ninth since the reboot in 2015, with Kansas winning the Triangular Trophy three times in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. CT with the start of field events, followed by track events beginning at 1:20 p.m. Admission to the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular is free.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular is a combined team scored meet, with the men’s and women’s team points combined to determine an overall team winner. Individual events will be scored 7-5-4-3-2-1 and relays scored 7-5-4. In 2018, the meet introduced a 4×400 meter mixed relay, which features two male competitors and two female competitors. The Kansas 4×400 meter mixed relay holds the meet record of 3:27.41 set in 2018.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular is the second meet of the season for the Jayhawks, after hosting the Bob Timmons Challenge on December 3, 2022. In that meet, Kansas’ Rylee Anderson set a school record in the women’s high jump by clearing 1.88m (6-2 ft.), which is also the top jump in the country this season.

Between the men’s and women’s teams, Kansas has seven marks that rank in the top-10 of their respective event so far this season, including Anderson (No. 1, High Jump), Devin Loudermilk (No. 3, High Jump), men’s 4×400 meter relay (No. 7), Patrick Larrison (No. 7, Shot Put), Gabrielle Gibson (No. 9, 200 meters), Jaden Patterson (No. 9, Triple Jump) and Clayton Simms (No. 10, Pole Vault).

Following Friday’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, fans can catch the Jayhawks as they come home to host the Jayhawk Invitational on January 27. The Jayhawk Invitational will be the final home meet of the 2022-23 indoor season, before Kansas hosts the 100th Anniversary of the Kansas Relays on April 13-15, 2023 at Rock Chalk Park