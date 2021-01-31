🎾 Jayhawks Bounce Back at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla.– Following a tough loss at Arkansas Friday afternoon, the No. 25 Kansas women’s tennis team bounced back with a 4-3 victory at Tulsa inside the Case Tennis Center Sunday morning.

Kansas was blanked 7-0 against the Razorbacks in its 2021 dual debut, and Jayhawk head coach Todd Chapman couldn’t be more proud of how his squad responded.

“Today we competed much better throughout the lineup,” Chapman said. “Our ability to handle adversity and respond allowed us to put ourselves in positions to be successful. I’m proud of the choices and changes we made from Friday to today.”

SINGLES #86 Martina Okalova (Tulsa) def. #81 Sonia Smagina (KU) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 Malkia Ngounoue (KU) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa) 6-3, 7-5 Carmen Roxana Manu (KU) def. Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) Vera Ploner (Tulsa) def. Tiffany Lagarde (KU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 Vasiliki Karvouni (KU) def. aleryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) 6-4, 6-1 Lian Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Julia Deming (KU) 6-4, 6-0

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to action Friday, February 12, as the Jayhawks play host to Denver at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. First serve is slated for 12 p.m.