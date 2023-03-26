🎾 Jayhawks Bounce Back with Win Over No. 56 TCU, 4-1

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 20 ranked Kansas tennis got back on track with a 4-1 win over No. 56 TCU on Sunday afternoon at the Bartzen Varsity Courts in Fort Worth, Texas.

The victory makes Kansas 12-4 this season, including 3-3 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks have now defeated six ranked opponents this season, after falling to No. 43 Texas Tech, 1-6, on Friday.

Kansas earned the early advantage by defeated Horned Frogs in doubles. Kansas’ Maria Titova and Tamira Gagoshidze earned Kansas’ first match point on court two over TCU’s Jade Otway and Mercedes Aristegui, 6-4. After dropping the match on court three, No. 61-ranked Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren defeated TCU’s Helene Narmont and Yu-Chin Tsai, 7-5 to secure the doubles point.

In singles, Gagoshidze fell to Tsai in straight sets, 4-6, 1-6, while Kansas’ Silvia Costache defeated Narmont in straight sets on court six, 6-1, 6-1.

On court one, No. 56-ranked Ngounoue gave Kansas a 3-1 advantage by taking down Tiphanie Lemaitre, 7-6, 6-2.

Van Vuuren clinched the victory for the Jayhawks on court four by defeating Destinee Martins in three sets, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3. Maria Titova (6-3, 4-6, 2-0) and Roxana Manu’s (6-7, 6-2, 1-2) matches went unfinished.

Kansas returns home for a match against No. 68 Tulsa on Tuesday, April 4, before returning to Big 12 play against Kansas State on Saturday, April 8 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Doubles

#61 Malkia Ngounoue/Heike Janse Van Vuuren def. #67 Helena Narmont/Yu-Chin Tsai, 7-5 Maria Titova/Tamari Gagoshidze def. Jade Otway/Mercedes Aristegui, 6-4 Roxana Manu/Jocelyn Massey loss to Destinee Martins/Tiphanie Lemaitre, 6-0

Singles