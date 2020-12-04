🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Break Several Pool Records in Friday Night Lights Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Competing in their 11th meet of the fall season, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team took down four pool records at the Friday Night Lights Intrasquad meet on Friday inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The pool records were broke in the 100-yard backstroke (Manon Manning), 100-yard breaststroke (Kate Steward), 200-yard individual medley (Dannie Dilsaver) and 500-yard freestyle (Kara Church).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Manning won the event with a pool record of 52.60. The time topped her personal best time of 52.75 set at last year’s Kansas Classic, while also breaking the Robinson Natatorium pool record.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Steward swam to a pool record of 1:01.87 to win the race. Her personal best of 1:00.34 was set at last year’s Big 12 Championship.

Dilsaver set a new pool record in the 200-yard individual medley, where she finished with a time of 2:01.39. In 2017, Dilsaver swam her fastest time in the event at the Georgia Invite of 1:58.59.

In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Kara Church swam an impressive pool record in 4:51.51 to win the race.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on December 16-18 when they host the KU Virtual Invite from Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.