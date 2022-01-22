🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Celebrate Eight Seniors on Senior Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas swimming & diving celebrated eight seniors on Senior Day, as the Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 165-134, inside Robinson Natatorium on Saturday.

The eight seniors that were celebrated included Dewi Blose, Katie Callahan, Claire Campbell, Greta Olsen, Alison Grass, Paige Riekhof, Kate Steward and Kaitlyn Witt, who were joined by their families.

Following the senior day ceremonies, the Jayhawks took the pool, winning five events including the 1,00-yard freestyle (Kara Church), 3-meter dive (Jiayu Chen), 500 freestyle (Addi Barnes) 100 butterfly (Autumn Looney) and the 200 individual medley (Kate Steward).

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, Church led the Jayhawks to a 1-2-3 finish, placing firth in 10:23.10, followed by Barnes in second in 10:24.21 and Callahan in 10:28.45.

In the diving portion, Chen led the way for the Jayhawks by winning the 3-meter dive, scoring 324.90, narrowly defeating Arkansas’ Macyi Richards, who placed second with a score of 321.15.

In the 500-yard freestyle, the Jayhawks once again took the top-three spots, with Barnes leading the way in 5:03.43, Church in second in 5:05.43 and Callahan in third in 5:08.43.

One event later, Looney put together a strong finish in 55.31 to narrowly beat Arkansas’ Eleonora Camisa in 55.35.

Steward finished off the day for the Jayhawks in the 200-yard individual medley, racing to a first place finish in 2:02.96, closely followed by Kansas’ Dannie Dilsaver in second in 2:03.02.

Kansas will return to action on February 4-5, when they travel to Ames, Iowa to compete in a double-dual against the Cyclones. KU will then compete in the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown W.V., from February 23-26.