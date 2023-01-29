🏀 Jayhawks Claim Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Kansas Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wyvette Mayberry scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Kansas Jayhawks to an 85-72 victory over Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Sunday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas improved to 14-5 on the year and 4-4 in Big 12 play while KSU fell to 13-9 (2-7 Big 12) for the season. The Jayhawks are now 10-1 inside Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Mayberry finished with 26 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 38 minutes of action. She also set a new season-high with four made three-pointers and hit 8-of-10 free throw attempts. Taiyanna Jackson also eclipsed the 20-point mark with her 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a career-high six assists and four steals.

Holly Kersgieter also had a double-double, her third of the season, with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Zakiyah Franklin added 10 points and five assists.