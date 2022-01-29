🏀 Jayhawks Claim First Win in Stillwater Since 2012

STILLWATER, Okla. – Behind a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds from Oklahoma native Holly Kersgieter, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team defeated Oklahoma State 68-54 on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The win was the first for Kansas in Stillwater since 2012, snapping a streak of nine consecutive defeats at Gallagher-Iba. The Jayhawks improve to 13-5 on the year while evening its Big 12 record at 4-4.

After OSU scored the first four points of the game, Kansas held the Cowgirls scoreless for nearly seven minutes as the Jayhawks used a 12-0 run to take a 12-4 lead late in the quarter. Chandler Prater had eight points off the bench in the first quarter as KU led 15-9 at the end of one. The Jayhawks would push the lead as high as 12 in the second quarter before taking a 28-20 lead to the break after holding OSU to 17.1% (6-of-35) shooting in the first half.

The Jayhawks used an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to run the lead to 16, 40-24, following three-pointers from Zakiyah Franklin and Julie Brosseau on consecutive possessions. KU outscored the Cowgirls 22-13 in the third to lead 50-33 with 10 minutes to play. The Jayhawks held a lead of at least 12 points the entire fourth quarter and finished with the 14-point victory despite being outscored 21-18 by OSU in the fourth.

Kersgieter, a Sand Springs, Oklahoma, native, stole the show on Saturday as she recorded her first double-double of the season – and fifth of her career – with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win. She also led the team with four assists.

Chandler Prater scored 13 points off the bench, giving her 10 or more points twice in the past three games. Julie Brosseau reached double figures for the second straight game with 10 points as she made her second start of the season. Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin scored nine points apiece, while Jackson added three blocked shots, giving her 51 for the season.

Up Next

Kansas completes the back-to-back against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff of that game is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+