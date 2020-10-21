🏌️‍♀️ Jayhawks Close Out Fall at Cowgirl Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma to wrap up its fall slate at the Cowgirl Classic, October 22-23 at the Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Thursday and a final round of 18 holes on Friday, all played at the par-72 course. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m., with Kansas starting Thursday’s round on holes 11-14.

Ten teams make up the tournament field, including eight of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks will send four familiar faces with them to Oklahoma. Freshman Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior Sera Tadokoro look to build upon the two tournaments played thus far in the season, while junior Aristelle Acuff will make her 2020-21 season debut.