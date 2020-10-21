Open Search
Women's Golf


🏌️‍♀️ Jayhawks Close Out Fall at Cowgirl Classic

Dates: Oct. 22-23, 2020
Location: Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma)
Par: 72
Format: 36 holes Thursday; 18 holes Friday
Teams: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma to wrap up its fall slate at the Cowgirl Classic, October 22-23 at the Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Thursday and a final round of 18 holes on Friday, all played at the par-72 course. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m., with Kansas starting Thursday’s round on holes 11-14.

Ten teams make up the tournament field, including eight of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks will send four familiar faces with them to Oklahoma. Freshman Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior Sera Tadokoro look to build upon the two tournaments played thus far in the season, while junior Aristelle Acuff will make her 2020-21 season debut.

 NameLast Time Out
1.Sera Tadokoro+2 (77-69-72-218)
2.Lauren Heinlein+6 (73-74-75-222)
3.Abby Glynn+11 (74-77-76-227)
4.Aristelle AcuffDNP
5.Ellie Roth+13 (77-77-75-229)

 
Tadokoro has been the steady hand for Kansas through two tournaments, finishing T-15th and T-22nd, respectively. Glynn and Heinlein have traded off as KU’s No. 2 finisher, both placing inside the top-30 in both events.

Fans can follow the action on the Kansas women’s golf social media accounts and tune in to live results via Golfstat.

