🏌️♀️ Jayhawks Close Out Fall at Cowgirl Classic
|Dates:
|Oct. 22-23, 2020
|Location:
|Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma)
|Par:
|72
|Format:
|36 holes Thursday; 18 holes Friday
|Teams:
|Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma to wrap up its fall slate at the Cowgirl Classic, October 22-23 at the Karsten Creek Golf Club.
The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Thursday and a final round of 18 holes on Friday, all played at the par-72 course. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m., with Kansas starting Thursday’s round on holes 11-14.
Ten teams make up the tournament field, including eight of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks will send four familiar faces with them to Oklahoma. Freshman Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior Sera Tadokoro look to build upon the two tournaments played thus far in the season, while junior Aristelle Acuff will make her 2020-21 season debut.
|Name
|Last Time Out
|1.
|Sera Tadokoro
|+2 (77-69-72-218)
|2.
|Lauren Heinlein
|+6 (73-74-75-222)
|3.
|Abby Glynn
|+11 (74-77-76-227)
|4.
|Aristelle Acuff
|DNP
|5.
|Ellie Roth
|+13 (77-77-75-229)
Tadokoro has been the steady hand for Kansas through two tournaments, finishing T-15th and T-22nd, respectively. Glynn and Heinlein have traded off as KU’s No. 2 finisher, both placing inside the top-30 in both events.
Fans can follow the action on the Kansas women’s golf social media accounts and tune in to live results via Golfstat.