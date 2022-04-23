🥎 Jayhawks Close out North Texas Series with 9-4 Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball took down North Texas with a 9-4 victory in the series finale on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas improved to 15-28 overall this season with the win, while the Mean Green dropped to 27-12 overall.

The Jayhawks gave up a home run early in the first inning to fall behind early, but made up for it quickly in the bottom of the second.

With the bases loaded and no one out, Haleigh Harper stepped to the plate. She singled, which brought in both Shelby Gayre and Sara Roszak to put the Jayhawks up 2-1. Later that same inning, Shayna Espy had a single that brought Shelby Gayre home and put Harper in scoring position at second. Ashlyn Anderson followed with an RBI double that brought in Harper.

The Jayhawks led 4-1 after the explosive second inning.

North Texas was not going down without a fight as the Mean Green tied it up after adding three in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, however, Rozak put the Jayhawks back in the lead with a solo home run to left field. That made the score 5-4 in favor of Kansas.

Both teams were scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Jayhawks shut down the Mean Green 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth and then turned their bats on once more in the bottom of the inning.

Gayre led off with a walk and Peyton Renzi came in to pinch run for her. Harper placed a bunt down so Kansas had two on and no outs.

Macy Omli stepped up to the plate and hit a deep double that allowed both Renzi and Harper to come home and her to advance to third on the throw. Espy followed with another double that brought in Omli. That put the Jayhawks up 8-4.

During Anderson’s at-bat, Espy was able to advance to third on a wild pitch. Anderson ended up grounding out to second base, but Espy scored and put Kansas ahead by five with a score of 9-4.

The Jayhawks held the Mean Green scoreless in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Harper and Espy each had two hits and two RBI. Anderson had one hit and two RBI and Roszak had one hit and one RBI.

Kasey Hamilton threw all seven innings. She gave up four runs on five hits. She also recorded eight strikeouts, which is a season high for her.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will host No. 1 Oklahoma next weekend in a three-game series. First pitch for game one is set for Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT. All games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.