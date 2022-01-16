🎾 Jayhawks Close out Weekend at San Diego Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks opened the spring season in La Jolla, California at the San Diego Invitational this weekend, where the Jayhawks won a total of nine events.

This weekend marked the first action of the spring season for the Jayhawks, as they embark on a 20-match spring season. The Jayhawks close out the spring with the Big 12 Championship from April 22-25, followed by the NCAA Tournament in March.

In singles action on Friday, the Jayhawks started by winning three singles matches from Malkia Ngounoue, Tiffany Lagarde and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Ngounoue, Lagarde and Manyoma-Velasquez continued their success into day two, beating Choy of Stanford, Gabrielson, Machalova, and Mize of Ole Miss, Motosono and Lancelot of Florida State in the first two days of action.

In doubles action, Sonia Smagina and Lagarde defeated Komac and Peet of Texas Tech on Friday.

On Sunday, Smagina won her first singles match of the weekend by defeating San Diego’s McBride in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Manyoma-Velasquez finished her weekend in singles 3-0 by defeating Texas Tech’s Stepp, 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

The Jayhawks return to action on Friday, January 21 when they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Tulsa, before competing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend from January 28-29.

Day 1 – Friday, January 14

Singles

Ngounoue won 7-5, 3-6, 10-3 against Choy (Stanford)

Lagarde won 6-4, 6-4 beat Gabrielson (OM)

Manyoma-Velasquez won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 against Motosono (FSU)

Smagina lost 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 against Jacobs (FSU)

Titova lost 2-6, 7-6, 6, 4 against Sayfeldinova (TT)

Lacasse lost 5-7, 6-4, 7-10 against Krzyzak (OM)

Doubles

Ngounoue and Manyoma-Velasquez lost 6-1 against Goldsmith/Collings (USD)

Lacasse / Titova lost 7-6 (3) against Skriabina/Tiglea (TT)

Smagina / Lagarde won 6-1 against Peet/Komac (TT)

Day 2 – Saturday, January 15

Singles

Ngounoue won 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 beat Evans (TT)

Lagarde won 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 beat Lancelot (FSU)

Manyoma-Velasquez won 6-1, 6-3 beat Marinikov (TT)

Smagina lost 1-6, 4-6 lost to Peet (TT)

Titova lost 3-6, 5-7 lost to Xu (Stanford)

Lacasse lost 0-6, 4-6 lost to Houghton (Stanford)

Day 3 – Sunday, January 16

Singles

Manyoma-Velasquez 6-2, 6-4 beat Stepp (TT)

Smagina 6-2, 1-6, 10-6 beat McBride (USD)

Lacasse 6-4, 4-6, 8-10 lost to Komac (TT)

Lagarde 4-6, 6-2, 8-10 lost to Motosono (FSU)