👟 Jayhawks Close Out Weekend at Texas Tech Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams finished off their weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, highlighted by junior Zach Bradford setting a season-best in the pole vault.

Bradford, a native of Bloomington, Illinois, entered Saturday’s meet with the No. 2 mark in the NCAA this season at 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.) and was competing against collegiate record holder KC Lightfoot of Baylor (5.94m (19-5.75 ft.)).

Bradford entered at 5.40m (17-8.5 ft.), where he would begin clearing every bar up until 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.). Bradford was able to clear the bar on his third and final attempt, setting a new season-best and No. 3 performance in KU indoor history, behind his school record of 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) set at the 2020 Tyson Invitational.

After clearing a new season-best, Bradford narrowly missed at the next bar, 5.85m (19-2.25 ft.). Lightfoot went on to set a new collegiate record to win the event at 5.95m (19-6.25 ft.), while Bradford placed second at 5.85m (19-2.25 ft.). Kansas senior Kyle Rogers also set a new season-best at 5.40m (17-10.5 ft.) to place third.

In the women’s high jump, Kansas junior Rylee Anderson continued her strong start to the 2021 indoor season, winning the event with a clearance of 1.76m (5-9.25 ft.). Anderson entered the weekend with the No. 1 mark in the Big 12 and No. 10 mark in the country of 1.79m (5-10.5 ft.) set at last week’s Jayhawk Classic.

On the track, senior Honour Finley led the way for the Jayhawks in the women’s 200 meters, finishing 12th overall in 24.76, while winning her heat. Senior Morganne Mukes finished 16th overall in 24.94.

Kansas will be back in action next weekend, February 5-6, when it travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the Arkansas Invitational. It will be Kansas fourth of seven indoor meets this season.