🏀 Jayhawks Come Out on Top Against Sooners, 83-80

NORMAN, Okla. – In its first conference road win, the Kansas women’s basketball team came out on top against Oklahoma, 83-80, Wednesday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks improve to 14-12 on the year and 3-12 in the Big 12, while the Sooners fall to 12-15 on the season and 5-10 in conference play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With 42 seconds left, junior Tina Stephens hit two shots at the free-throw line to put Kansas up, 80-77. In the following possession, OU grabbed an offensive board after a missed layup, but Stephens was able to get the steal and draw a foul. Stephens hit one of two shots at the free-throw line, giving KU a four-point lead.

Senior Mariane De Carvalho sealed the victory, hitting a pair of shots from the charity stripe with nine seconds remaining.

STAT OF THE GAME

44 – KU outrebounded OU 44-28, which makes the Jayhawks 10-4 when winning the rebound battle. Stephens led the team in boards collecting 11, marking her fourth game with double-digit rebounds. Senior Bailey Helgren followed with eight rebounds with five of the boards coming on the offensive end.

NOTES

Five Jayhawks finished with double-figure points. Sophomore Aniya Thomas led with 21 points followed by De Carvalho (16), freshman Zakiyah Franklin (15), Stephens (11) and freshman Holly Kersgieter (10). This is the 12th time this season Kansas has had at least four players score double-digit points.

Thomas’ 21 points make it her fourth game scoring 20 or more points.

Stephens finished with 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, which marks Stephens’ fourth double-double this season.

De Carvalho scored 16 points on 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from the field to help her pass 400 career points.

Franklin scored 15 points on 6-of-12 (50.0%) from the field, including two from the three-point line. Franklin has finished in double-figures 19 times this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will back inside Allen Fieldhouse to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.