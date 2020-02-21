👟 Jayhawks Compete at Arkansas Qualifier on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Arkansas Qualifier at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday in the team’s last meet before the Big 12 Indoor Championship.

The Jayhawks were represented in eight events on Friday, as the team prepares for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29. The Jayhawks set 11 personal bests on Friday, including one mark that ranked in the top-10 in KU history.

In the women’s 4×400 meter relay, the team of Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell and Honour Finely ran the No. 7 time in KU indoor history by finishing in 3:34.41. Their time came after running a 3:35.61 on the same track a week ago.

The Jayhawk 4×400 improves upon their time from a week ago, as the team of Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell and Honour Finley run a 3:34.41, which ranks seventh in KU indoor history #KUtrack pic.twitter.com/h8hdXdiumY — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 22, 2020

In addition to making the KU record books, the Kansas 4×400 now ranks first in the Big 12 and No. 9 in the NCAA entering this weekend, as the Jayhawks look to secure a trip to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14.

In the men’s 400 meters, a trio of Jayhawks set personal bests in the event, including freshman Sae Vheon Alcorn, who led the Jayhawks with a time of 50.56. Alcorn was also the top-finisher in the men’s 200 meters, clocking a 21.99 to finish ninth overall.

In the field, the Jayhawks were represented well in the men’s and women’s triple jump, where freshman Victoria Gorlova matched her personal best in the event, jumping 12.28m (40-3.5 ft.) to place second overall. In the men’s section, sophomore Treyvon Ferguson also placed second, jumping 15.42m (50-7.25 ft.).

The Jayhawks place 3️⃣ in the top 5️⃣ of the women’s triple jump, led by Victoria Gorlova’s jump of 12.28m (40-3.5 ft.), tying her personal best from earlier this season #KUtrack pic.twitter.com/oasweWTzYu — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 22, 2020

With the indoor regular season complete, the Jayhawks will travel to the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29. Individuals that rank in the top-16 and relays that rank in the top-12 upon completion of all conference championships will earn a bid to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14.