🎾 Jayhawks Compete at Wahoowa Invitational, Battle in the Bay Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s tennis team competed on opposites sides of the country, with two Jayhawks competing at the Battle in the Bay in San Francisco, while a group of Jayhawks competed at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday.

Friday marked the second day of action at the Battle in the Bay, where Roxana Manu defeated Pacific’s Ruja in singles, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 10-6. Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue fell in her singles match to Pepperdine’s Iamachkine, 6-2, 6-4. Manu and Ngounoue lost as a doubles unit to San Diego earlier in the day, 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks opened the Wahoowa Invitational on the other side of the country, where Kansas got off to a strong start. In singles, Kansas took three of four matches against their respective opponents, with Julia Deming defeating Penn State’s Alamo (6-1, 6-1), Tiffany Lagarde defeating Virginia’s Kiefer (6-2, 6-0) and Smagina defeating Virginia’s Odell (6-4, 6-4).

In doubles, Kansas found another victory from Lagarde and Deming, who defeated Penn State’s Lasorda and Nielson, 6-0.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at both meets on Saturday, marking the final day of competition for both events.