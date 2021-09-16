🎾 Jayhawks Compete on Day One of Battle in the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO — The Kansas women’s tennis team opened its fall portion of the 2021 schedule at the Battle in the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, where Malkia Ngounoue and Roxana Manu competed in singles.

Ranked No. 68 in the preseason ITA singles rankings, Malkia Ngounoue got her season off to a strong start by defeating San Francisco’s Simran Chhabra in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, junior Roxana Manu was battling against San Francisco’s Maria Martinez Vaquero, 6-1-7-5.

Thursday’s matches marked the first day of competition for the Jayhawks at the Battle in the Bay, as they get set for doubles at 11 a.m. CT vs. San Diego’s Andryukhova/Kalaitzis, followed by singles. The Jayhawks will also be in action at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia.