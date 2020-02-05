🏈 Jayhawks Complete 2020 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks completed their 2020 signing class on Wednesday, announcing the signing of 11 individuals to bring the 2020 KU class to 30 players.

In December, Kansas unveiled its 19 signees during the early signing period on December 18. In total, the 2020 class is represented by 11 different states and 10 different positions, while all 30 athletes will come to campus as freshmen. Among Kansas’ 30 signees, the Jayhawks accounted for three state titles in 2019 (Kenean Caldwell, Duece Mayberry and Johnquai Lewis).

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks announced the signings of Clinton Anokwuru, Jacobee Bryant, Bryce Cabeldue, Kenean Caldwell, Jared Casey, Ra’Mello Dotson, Kyler Pearson, Jackson Satterwhite, Quentin Skinner, Reis Vernon and Danny Robinson.

To learn more about the 2020 Kansas Football signing class, click here.