Open Search
Football
🏈 2020 Class 📝 Hail20ldKU

🏈 Jayhawks Complete 2020 Signing Class

 2020 Signing Class 
NameHometownHigh School
Clinton AnokwuruRichmond, TexasFort Bend Bush HS
Jacobee BryantEvergreen, Ala.Hillcrest HS
Bryce CabeldueClovis, N.M.Clovis HS
Kenean CaldwellOak Grove, La.Oak Grove HS
Jared CaseyPlainville, Kan.Plainville HS
Ra'Mello DotsonDaytona Beach, Fla.Mainland, HS
Kyler PearsonTulsa, Okla.Union HS
Jackson SatterwhiteMiami, Okla.Miami HS
Quentin SkinnerClaremore, Okla.Claremore HS
Reis VernonBixby, Okla.Bixby HS
Danny RobinsonOverland Park, Kan.Blue Valley Northwest HS
December Signees
NameHometownHigh School
Jalon DanielsLawndale, Calif.Lawndale HS
Luke GrimmRaymore, Mo.Raymore-Peculiar HS
Daniel Hishaw Jr.Moore, Okla.Moore HS
Will HugginsLenexa, Kan.Shawnee Mission South HS
Trevor KardellLee's Summit, Mo.Lee's Summit West HS
Lawrence ArnoldDeSoto, TexasDeSoto HS
Malik JohnsonThe Woodlands, TexasThe Woodlands HS
Steven McBrideNapoleanville, La.East Ascension HS
Tristan GolightlyMesquite, TexasPoteet HS
Nicholas MartinezAnaheim, Calif.Servite HS
Garrett JonesBerrien Springs, Mich.Berrien Springs HS
Armaj Adams-ReedDeSoto, TexasDeSoto HS
Karon PruntyPortsmouth, Va.I.C. Norcom HS
Duece MayberryTulsa, Okla.Owasso HS
Johnquai LewisHialeah, Fla.Champagnat Catholic HS
Krishawn BrownTulsa, Okla.Booker T. Washington HS
Taiwan BerryhillNew Orleans, La.St. Augustine HS
Alonso PersonHarbor City, Calif.Narbonne HS
Caleb TaylorKansas City, Mo.Staley HS

 

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks completed their 2020 signing class on Wednesday, announcing the signing of 11 individuals to bring the 2020 KU class to 30 players.

In December, Kansas unveiled its 19 signees during the early signing period on December 18. In total, the 2020 class is represented by 11 different states and 10 different positions, while all 30 athletes will come to campus as freshmen. Among Kansas’ 30 signees, the Jayhawks accounted for three state titles in 2019 (Kenean Caldwell, Duece Mayberry and Johnquai Lewis).

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks announced the signings of Clinton Anokwuru, Jacobee Bryant, Bryce Cabeldue, Kenean Caldwell, Jared Casey, Ra’Mello Dotson, Kyler Pearson, Jackson Satterwhite, Quentin Skinner, Reis Vernon and Danny Robinson.

To learn more about the 2020 Kansas Football signing class, click here.

Powered by WMT Digital