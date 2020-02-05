🏈 Jayhawks Complete 2020 Signing Class
|2020 Signing Class
|Name
|Hometown
|High School
|Clinton Anokwuru
|Richmond, Texas
|Fort Bend Bush HS
|Jacobee Bryant
|Evergreen, Ala.
|Hillcrest HS
|Bryce Cabeldue
|Clovis, N.M.
|Clovis HS
|Kenean Caldwell
|Oak Grove, La.
|Oak Grove HS
|Jared Casey
|Plainville, Kan.
|Plainville HS
|Ra'Mello Dotson
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|Mainland, HS
|Kyler Pearson
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Union HS
|Jackson Satterwhite
|Miami, Okla.
|Miami HS
|Quentin Skinner
|Claremore, Okla.
|Claremore HS
|Reis Vernon
|Bixby, Okla.
|Bixby HS
|Danny Robinson
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Blue Valley Northwest HS
|December Signees
|Name
|Hometown
|High School
|Jalon Daniels
|Lawndale, Calif.
|Lawndale HS
|Luke Grimm
|Raymore, Mo.
|Raymore-Peculiar HS
|Daniel Hishaw Jr.
|Moore, Okla.
|Moore HS
|Will Huggins
|Lenexa, Kan.
|Shawnee Mission South HS
|Trevor Kardell
|Lee's Summit, Mo.
|Lee's Summit West HS
|Lawrence Arnold
|DeSoto, Texas
|DeSoto HS
|Malik Johnson
|The Woodlands, Texas
|The Woodlands HS
|Steven McBride
|Napoleanville, La.
|East Ascension HS
|Tristan Golightly
|Mesquite, Texas
|Poteet HS
|Nicholas Martinez
|Anaheim, Calif.
|Servite HS
|Garrett Jones
|Berrien Springs, Mich.
|Berrien Springs HS
|Armaj Adams-Reed
|DeSoto, Texas
|DeSoto HS
|Karon Prunty
|Portsmouth, Va.
|I.C. Norcom HS
|Duece Mayberry
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Owasso HS
|Johnquai Lewis
|Hialeah, Fla.
|Champagnat Catholic HS
|Krishawn Brown
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Booker T. Washington HS
|Taiwan Berryhill
|New Orleans, La.
|St. Augustine HS
|Alonso Person
|Harbor City, Calif.
|Narbonne HS
|Caleb Taylor
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Staley HS
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks completed their 2020 signing class on Wednesday, announcing the signing of 11 individuals to bring the 2020 KU class to 30 players.
In December, Kansas unveiled its 19 signees during the early signing period on December 18. In total, the 2020 class is represented by 11 different states and 10 different positions, while all 30 athletes will come to campus as freshmen. Among Kansas’ 30 signees, the Jayhawks accounted for three state titles in 2019 (Kenean Caldwell, Duece Mayberry and Johnquai Lewis).
On Wednesday, the Jayhawks announced the signings of Clinton Anokwuru, Jacobee Bryant, Bryce Cabeldue, Kenean Caldwell, Jared Casey, Ra’Mello Dotson, Kyler Pearson, Jackson Satterwhite, Quentin Skinner, Reis Vernon and Danny Robinson.
To learn more about the 2020 Kansas Football signing class, click here.