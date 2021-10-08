⛳ Jayhawks Complete Day One at Ron Moore Intercollegiate

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Behind a 3-under par 69 from freshman Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf is tied for sixth place after the first round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch Friday.

As a team, Kansas shot a 290 (+2), which is tied for sixth with Nevada in the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are three shots from fourth and four from third. East Tennessee State is running away from the field after shooting a 271 (-17), 14 shots ahead of host Denver at 285 (-3) who is second.

Rothman carded four birdies on the back nine to come in at 32. Her 69 is tied for fourth in the 87-golfer field and is her second-lowest round of the fall season. Rothman shot a 68 (-4) in the second round of the Dick McGuire Invitational on Sept. 13.

“We got off to a steady start and took advantage of the par 5s a little more after number 2,” KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “Jordan was confident and consistent today and had great ball striking. It was great to see her get off to a great start this tournament.”

KU senior Pear Pooratanopa posted two birdies in her round and shot a 73 (+1), while the trio of super-senior Sera Tadokoro and seniors Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein were one shot behind Pooratanopa at 74 (+2). Pooratanopa is tied for 34th and only two shots from the top 15. The other Jayhawks are tied for 43rd and two shots from the top 20. East Tennessee State’s Hollie Muse leads the tournament after shooting a 65 (-7), which is three shots ahead of ETSU teammate Sera Hasegawa and Denver’s Alyson Bean at 4-under.

“I’m proud of the total team effort all shooting between 69-74,” Kuhle said. “I think this course is very scorable this week and there will be some great opportunities the next two days to play aggressive and make some birdies.”

Day two of three will be played Saturday, Oct. 9. Live scoring for the Ron Moore Invitational will be here produced by BirdieFire.