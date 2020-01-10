🎾 Jayhawks Complete Day One in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 19 Kansas swept all three doubles matches and took two of six singles contests on the first day of the Orlando Invitational at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
The Jayhawks commanded the morning with three doubles wins over Texas Tech. Nationally ranked pair Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu highlighted day with a 7-5 win.
In singles, KU struggled as it took on two ranked opponents from No. 20 Virginia. The Jayhawks highest-ranked player (63), sophomore Smagina lost in straight sets to No. 30 Natasha Subhash while freshman Manu fell to No. 78 Sofia Munera (7-6, 6-1, 6-2).
First-year Luniuska Delgado bagged a win over UVA’s Chole Gullickson is two tries while No. 93 Malkia Ngounoue battled Amber O’Dell in her three-set victory.
"“Today was a solid start to the spring season. Our doubles play was really solid especially for the first tournament in two months. In singles, we put ourselves in a lot of good positions and competed well. With having two months off, our competitive composure needs some fine-tuning, but I was pleased with our effort.”"Todd Chapman, Kansas Head Coach
Day One Results
Singles
#30 Natasha Subhash (Virginia) def. #63 Sonia Smagina 6-4, 6-1
#93 Malkia Ngounoue def. Amber O’dell (Virginia) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
#78 Sofia Munera (Virginia) def. Carmen Roxana Manu 7-6, 6-1, 6-2
Luniuska Delgado def. Chloe Gullickson (Virginia) 6-2, 6-2
Domenika Turkovic (UCF) def. Vasiliki Karvouni 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
Sara Culbertson (UCF) def. Julia Deming 7-5, 7-5
Doubles
Malkia Ngounoue/Maria Toran Ribes def. Nell Miller/Lisa Mays (Texas Tech) 6-4
#42 Sonia Smagina/Carmen Roxana Manu def. Margarita Skriabina/Olivia Peet (Texas Tech) 7-5
Julia Deming/ Luniuska Delgado def. Reagan Collins/Bojana Marinkov (Texas Tech) 6-4