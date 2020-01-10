🎾 Jayhawks Complete Day One in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 19 Kansas swept all three doubles matches and took two of six singles contests on the first day of the Orlando Invitational at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The Jayhawks commanded the morning with three doubles wins over Texas Tech. Nationally ranked pair Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu highlighted day with a 7-5 win.

In singles, KU struggled as it took on two ranked opponents from No. 20 Virginia. The Jayhawks highest-ranked player (63), sophomore Smagina lost in straight sets to No. 30 Natasha Subhash while freshman Manu fell to No. 78 Sofia Munera (7-6, 6-1, 6-2).

First-year Luniuska Delgado bagged a win over UVA’s Chole Gullickson is two tries while No. 93 Malkia Ngounoue battled Amber O’Dell in her three-set victory.