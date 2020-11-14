⚽ Jayhawks Conclude 2020 Fall Season hosting Oklahoma Sunday at 1 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas (4-3-1) concludes the 2020 fall season at Rock Chalk Park when it hosts Oklahoma (0-7-1), Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Kansas is coming off a 1-1 draw to Iowa State on Nov. 6. The Jayhawks are 2-1-1 at Rock Chalk Park this season. Oklahoma has lost six straight matches, with six of its seven losses this season have come by the score of 1-0, including its last four battles. Three of those four 1-0 losses were against ranked foes.
QUICK KICKS
- With the KU-OU match being the final of the 2020 fall season, Kansas will finish fourth in the Big 12 standings, currently with 13 points. This marks the second-straight, and 10th time overall, in the 25-year history of the conference that KU has finished in the upper half of the Big 12 standings.
- Kansas is ranked No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll released Nov. 10. Since the start of the 2019 season, Kansas has been ranked or receiving votes in each of the last 21 polls.
- Kansas is one of four Big 12 teams ranked by the coaches, along with No. 3 TCU, No. 4 West Virginia and No. 11 Oklahoma State.
- The Jayhawks are 10-3-4 in their last 17 games against Big 12 opponents and have outscored their league foes 20-to-12 during that span, which included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.
- After its 1-0 win over Texas Tech on Sept. 25, Kansas now has a victory over every Big 12 squad in the last calendar year.
- Kansas leads Oklahoma all-time series, 14-9-2, and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings. Since 2015, the series is 4-0-1 in favor of KU. KU is 8-4-0 against OU in matches played in Lawrence, including 2-0-0 at Rock Chalk Park.
- Kansas ranks in the top 10 nationally in shutout percentage (eighth at 0.500), which is third in the Big 12.
- Four of Kansas’ six goals scored this season have been by five different players with three being seniors – Ceri Holland (3), Kathryn Castro and Mandi Duggan. Junior Rylan Childers scored the other KU goal.
- Against Iowa State (11/6), Kansas celebrated Senior Day honoring five student-athletes – Kathryn Castro, Mandi Duggan, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane – and one manager, Brandon Silansky.