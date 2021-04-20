⛳️ Jayhawks Conclude Big 12 Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Kansas sophomore Lauren Heinlein carded a one-over 73 (+1) to lead KU in the final round of the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship at The Club of Carlton Woods at The Woodlands, Texas, Tuesday.

In a field that featured seven nationally-ranked teams, Kansas shot a 299 (+11) Tuesday and finished ninth at the championship with a three-round 890. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma State won the event with an 830 (-34). The Cowgirls dominated the three-day tournament and were 16 shots better than runner-up Texas Tech (-18).

“We definitely didn’t end the season the way we had wanted to,” Kansas head coach Erin O’Neil said. “Our conference is extremely competitive but that doesn’t make finishing in last less difficult. There were certainly bright spots along the way but we need to eliminate the occasional high rounds that were also sprinkled in.”

Heinlein had two front-nine birdies in her final round and was KU’s second-best finisher, tying for 24th. Sophomore Abby Glynn, who shot a 68 (-4) on Monday, carded a 76 (+4) Tuesday and was KU’s top placer tying for 22nd.

Jayhawk junior Sera Tadokoro had an up and down round posting five birdies Tuesday and shooting a 74 (+2). Like Glynn, junior Aristelle Acuff and freshman Hanna Hawks each shot 76 on Tuesday. Hawks also posted five birdies for her third round, while Acuff had three.

Texas Tech’s Gala Dumez was the Big 12 medalist with a three-round 202 (-14). Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark was runner-up at 204.

“Becoming more consistent in our scoring as well as improving short game and our self-confidence will be our focus between now and August,” O’Neil said. “This year wasn’t normal by any means; however, the silver lining is that we had some younger players get competitive experience which is invaluable and I believe that will make us a stronger team in the future.”