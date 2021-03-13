🏐 Jayhawks Conclude Big 12 Play with Four-Set Victory Over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas volleyball concluded Big 12 play and secured back-to-back wins over TCU, topping the Horned Frogs in four sets on Saturday afternoon.

Jenny Mosser led the Kansas offense with 15 kills, adding 15 digs for a double-double. Anezka Szabo finished with 13 kills. Caroline Crawford finished with two solo blocks and eight block assists to lead the KU defense, while Elise McGhie recorded 36 assists.

TCU and Kansas (8-10, 7-9 Big 12) traded points to open the first set. The Horned Frogs (1-14, 1-11 Big 12) took the 15-14 advantage before Ayah Elnady evened it up at 15-all on a kill. TCU tallied a 3-0 run before Kansas fought back to tie it at 19. The Horned Frogs closed out the set on a 6-2 run to earn the set, 25-21

A different Kansas team came out for the remainder of the match.

The Jayhawks rushed out to an early lead to start the second set and had a six-point advantage after the first ten points. Kansas doubled up the Horned Frogs on a kill by Mosser. Mosser tallied five-straight points for the Jayhawks, pushing the match to 17-10. KU held on to that margin throughout the remainder of the set, tying the sets at one each after the 25-17 victory.

KU continued its momentum into the third set and jumped out to a 10-6 edge. TCU didn’t back down and cut the Kansas lead to one at 11-10 before KU went on a 5-1 run. Again, the Horned Frogs attempted to chip into the KU lead, and got it to as close as four at 16-12.

Both sides traded points before Kansas pulled away after a four-point run, which was capped off with a Mosser ace. KU closed out the set and earned their second set victory to the tune of 25-17.

In the fourth and final set, the Jayhawks again held a six-point advantage after the first 10 points. After back-to-back kills by Szabo, KU held a 10-point lead over the Horned Frogs at 14-4.

TCU cut the Kansas lead to six at 19-13 after a kill by Audrey Nalls, but the Jayhawks continued to push ahead. KU traded points with TCU in the remainder of the fourth, earning the set victory on a kill by Karli Schmidt.

The Jayhawks finished Big 12 play on a four-match winning streak, and winners of six of their final eight matches.

