👟 Jayhawks Conclude Day One at Iowa State, Clemson

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams finished off day one at the Iowa State Classic and Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday, marking several personal bests and top finishes.

At the Tiger Paw Invitational, hosted by Clemson, Kansas sophomore Cameron Wilmington got his weekend started in the 60-meter hurdles prelims, where he advanced to the finals by finishing in 8.04. In the event finals in the afternoon, Wilmington clocked an 8.05 to finish 20th overall.

In the women’s 400 meters at the Tiger Paw Invitational, senior Honour Finley recorded a top-10 finish by running a season-best 54.06. Finley’s time marked the fastest by a Jayhawk this season, placing her ninth overall.

Up in Ames, Iowa at the Iowa State Classic, Kansas also saw success in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, where freshman Jaden Patterson advanced to the finals by finishing in 8.26. Later in the day, Patterson was the seventh to cross the line in the 60-meter hurdles finals, finishing in 8.28.

In the women’s 600 yards at the Iowa State Classic, Kansas freshmen Evan Seratte and Riley Colby both ran personal bests, with Seratte finishing in 1:26.11 and Colby in 1:26.14. Seratte and Colby placed fifth and sixth in the event, respectfully.

The Jayhawks closed out Friday in the women’s 3,000 meters, where sophomore Lona Latema ran a personal best 9:40.83, placing 10th overall.

Both meets will continue on Saturday, with the Tiger Paw Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. and the Iowa State Classic beginning at 12 p.m.