🎾 Jayhawks Conclude Day One at K-State Fall Invite

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas tennis concluded its first day of competition at the K-State Fall Invite Friday.

In doubles, junior Julia Deming and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni, the only Jayhawks competing in the invite, paired up for the weekend. The duo played two matches against Kansas State before splitting off for the singles session.

Deming and Karvouni dropped their first doubles match, 6-0, against Maria Linares and Karine-Marion. In their second game, they lost by the score of 6-3 versus Ioana Gheorghita and Anna Turco of Kansas State.

In singles, Deming fell to the Wildcats’ Margot Decker, 7-5, 6-4, while Karvouni lost to Manami Ukita (KSU) 6-1, 6-2.

Action resumes Saturday with doubles starting at 10:30 a.m. central.

Doubles

🎾 Linares/Job (KSU) def. Deming/Karvouni 6-0

🎾 Turco/Gheorghita def. Deming/Karvouni 6-3

Singles

🎾 Decker (KSU) def. Deming 7-5, 6-4

🎾 Ukita (KSU) def. Karvouni 6-1, 6-2