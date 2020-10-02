🎾 Jayhawks Conclude Day One of Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas tennis team showed up strong in its first event in six months at the Kansas Invitational Friday inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center. The Jayhawks claimed seven wins (three singles and four doubles) on day one of competition.

Junior Malkia Ngounoue highlighted the day with a three-set victory over Kansas State’s Anna Turco. She took hold of an early lead with a 6-1 set but soon dropped the second when Turco broke the tiebreaker set, 6-7 (5). In the third set, Ngounoue refocused, winning 6-3 to take the match.

The Jayhawks return to the courts Saturday for both doubles and singles play at 10 a.m.