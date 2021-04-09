👟 Jayhawks Conclude Day One of Tom Botts Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded day one of the Tom Botts Invitational at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, winning three events paired with a number of personal bests.

Saturday’s outdoor competition has been canceled due to impending inclement weather; Missouri announced on Friday. The high jump and pole vault will be contested indoors beginning at noon.

Bowerman watch list member Gleb Dudarev made his second appearance of the season in the men’s hammer throw on Friday, where he launched a throw of 72.81m (238-10 ft.) to win the event. Dudarev’s throw also marked the No. 2 mark in the NCAA this season.

In the men’s long jump, senior Christian Champen made his KU long jump debut, jumping 7.09m (23-03.25 ft.) to win the event. The Jayhawks took the top-three places in the event, with freshman Tyler Pride placing second at 7.08m (23-02.75 ft.) and Jelani Pierre in third at 7.03m (23-0.75 ft.).

Kansas earned its third victory in the women’s javelin throw, where Bailee Swift recorded a top throw of 43.59m (143-0 ft.) to win the event.

On Friday evening, the Jayhawks competed in the distance carnival portion of the Tom Botts Invitational, where sophomore Avryl Johnson became the No. 6 performer in KU outdoor history in the women’s 1,500 meters, finishing in 4:22.46. Two weeks earlier, Johnson ran her previous personal best of 4:26.64 at the Texas Relays.

In the men’s 1,500 meters, the Jayhawks were led by the freshman duo of Chandler Gibbens and AJ Green, where Gibbens led the way with a fourth place finish in 3:48.57. Green came in shortly after in 3:51.57.

Follow along with Saturday’s pole vault and high jump competitions via live results, available here.