⛳ Jayhawks Conclude Fall Season at Ron Moore Invitational in Colorado

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will conclude the fall portion of its 2021-22 season at the Ron Moore Invitational at the Denver Golf Club, Oct. 8-10, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The 54-hole event will play 18 holes each day with a 15-team field. The Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch measures 6,415 yard with a par of 72. Besides Kansas, other teams in the field include Cal Poly, Colorado State, host Denver, East Tennessee State, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Iowa, Nevada, Northern Colorado, Rutgers, San Francisco, Tulane, UC Davis and Wyoming.

Kansas will be going with the line-up of super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Pear Pooratanaopa, Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn and freshman Jordan Rothman.

Tadokoro has three top-15 finishes this fall and five rounds under par. Her best outing was fifth-place at the Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept. 13-14. Pooratanaopa has two top-10 placings in her last two tournaments at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational, Sept. 20-21, and the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, Sept. 27-29.

Heinlein and Glynn were also in the group that tied Poorantaopa for 10th at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational, their best fall finishes. Heinlein has two rounds under par this fall, while Glynn has competed in the last two events with one round under par. Rothman has been a regular in the lineup this fall and has two rounds of par or better. Her best finish was a tie for 16th at the Dick McGuire Invitational.

Live scoring for the Ron Moore Invitational will be here produced by BirdieFire.