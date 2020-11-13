🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Conclude KU Virtual Cup #5

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team competed in its fifth KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, with several Jayhawks turning in strong performance.

Friday’s Virtual Meet was the fifth of six virtual meets this season, of which the results from the meet are gathered and ranked from teams around the country.

The Jayhawks began the day in the 400-yard medley relay, where the team of Manon Manning, Dannie Dilsaver, Autumn Looney and Dewi Blose registered the top time of 3:46.65.

In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Kara Church won the event with a top time of 4:58.07.

Manning continued her success in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, finishing second in the butterfly in 56.37, then won the backstroke in 54.87. Blose also registered a pair of victories on Friday, winning both the 100-yard butterfly in 56.33 and the 100-yard freestyle in 51.21.

Dilsaver finished her afternoon with a pair of wins in both the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.45 and the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.12.

The Jayhawks will finish off its series of virtual meets next week, as they compete in the KU Virtual Cup #6 presented by Capitol Federal on November 19 at 4 p.m. The meet will stream live on Facebook Live on the KU Swimming and Diving page.