🥎 Jayhawks Continue Non-Conference Play in College Station

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball team will head to College Station, Texas to continue their non-conference play in the Texas A&M Tournament. The tournament starts on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. The Jayhawks will play a total of five games including two on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Jayhawks will start their play this weekend with a doubleheader on Friday. The first of the back-to-back games is against Stephen F. Austin and is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. Right after, Kansas will take on the host, Texas A&M. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

On Saturday, Kansas has the first game of the day as they play Missouri State at 9 a.m. CT. Their second game is set to start at 7 p.m. CT and will be against Pittsburgh.

The Jayhawks wrap up their weekend on Sunday playing the Aggies for a second time at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The Jayhawks are coming into this weekend after opening up their season at the Grand Canyon University Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas went 4-1 which included an extra-inning 10-7 win against the host, Grand Canyon.

Head Coach Jennifer McFalls is back in familiar territory this weekend. She played for Texas A&M as a shortstop from 1991-94.

Up Next

Next weekend the Jayhawks will hit the road again and go to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Arkansas Tournament. Their first game is set for Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. CT against Louisville.