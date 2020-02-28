🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Continue Strong Big 12s with Three Records Broken on Day Three

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving had three different record-breaking performances on the third day of the Big 12 Championships inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park. The Jayhawks head into the final day of the competition in second place with 573 points.

After another strong performance during the Friday preliminaries, Kansas sent 16 Jayhawks into the A finals for the six individual events on Friday evening. At those finals, the Jayhawks let loose and put forth a dominant performance on all fronts.

The night began with freshman Jiayu Chen breaking the Big 12 Championship meet record, and being named the Big 12 Champion, in the 3-meter dive with a 384.60 final score performance. With the victory, Chen claimed first place in all nine of her 3-meter dive events in the 2019-20 season.

Next up for the Jayhawks was sophomore Kate Steward and her performance in the 100-yard breaststroke. For the second time this season, Steward managed to swim her way into the record books by breaking her own school record that she set back at the Kansas Classic in November, finishing the race in 1:00.34. The time also named her KU’s second Big 12 Champion of the day.

Kansas closed out the night with its third record-breaking event in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of seniors Carly Straight and Jenny Nusbaum combined with junior Manon Manning and freshman Autumn Looney broke the school record with a final time of 1:31.03 and claimed silver in the event. The previous record had been set at the 2019 Big 12 Championships.

Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts